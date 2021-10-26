US casinos look to improve gender equity in management

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Women make up just over half the workers in the U.S. casino industry. But the top management jobs are still largely held by men. Participants in a gambling conference in Atlantic City said Tuesday the industry needs to do more to promote women, even as it acknowledged some progress. Erin Chamberlin, senior vice president of Penn National Gaming, suggests casino bosses look around the room and see whether mostly one group or gender is represented. Jacqueline Grace, president of Atlantic City’s Tropicana casino, notes that her parent company, Caesars Entertainment, has pledged to attain gender equity in its management jobs by 2025.