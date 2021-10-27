A 38-year-old cold case continues to search for justice

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Nearly 40 years ago, Terri McCauley was murdered in Sioux City and to this day her family still hasn't received justice for her.

McCauley's case is among many "cold cases" the Sioux City Police Department handles each and every day.

On September 1983, 18-year-old Terri McCauley met with some friends in downtown Sioux City and never returned home. On Oct.1, McCauley's mother contacted the Sioux City Police Department and filed an "attempt to locate" report to find her daughter. With no success, McCauley's mother filed an official missing person's report on Oct. 5. McCauley's body would be discovered less than 24 hours later.

McCauley's body was discovered near 33rd Street, off of Floyd Boulevard, where she was shot point-blank with a 20-gauge shotgun.

The gravel road where her body was found no longer exists in Sioux City, it has since been paved over. Even with the passing of time, the Sioux City Police Department continues to follow new leads in the case.

"Hopefully, somebody out there has that vital information that we need, and will finally come forward and give that to us. Because the person that took Terri from her family, that took her life, took her out of this world is out there walking with this every day, and they absolutely deserve to be taken off the streets and face justice for what they did to Terri," said Sergeant Jeremy McClure, Sioux City Police Department.

Sergeant McClure says he is hopeful that with new innovative methods and modern technology they will be able to find new information, or evidence, to prosecute someone for McCauley's murder.

Terri McCauley's family has continued to live their lives, with a member of their family forever missing. And with each passing year, McCauley's family members say it never gets easier.

"The fact that she is missing holidays, and she is missing birthdays, and grandkids, and just all of that, it has been a trying time. And every time around this time of year, it gets tough but we try to find a way to comfort each other and make it through," said Josh Taylor, nephew to Terri McCauley.

At the time of McCauley's murder, detectives did pursue a suspect that was arrested on charges unrelated to her murder.

Shortly after the killing, a detective, who was a part of the investigation, says a man was caught firing shots into his girlfriend's home with a 20-gauge shotgun similar to the one used in the murder of McCauley.

Detectives also say the suspect's car matched the description given of the car McCauley was last seen getting into the night of her disappearance.

However, without DNA connecting the suspect to McCauley, that suspect couldn't be prosecuted.

"I'm going to tell you the truth, I am not sure. I thought I had a good solid case, and Sergeant Morton thought I had a good solid case, but the county attorney just said no," said Retired Detective Sergeant Tony Sunclades.

Sunclades believes there is enough evidence to put the case in front of a grand jury but, he says, the county attorney at the time refused to see the case through. KTIV has reached out to current Woodbury County Attorney P.J. Jennings for comment on the case, but he hasn't responded.

If you have any new information regarding Terri McCauley's cold case, Sergeant Jeremy McClure has asked you to contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440.