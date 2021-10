SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Even before Halloween gets here, there'll be plenty of opportunities for kids to safely get some candy.

On Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will be holding a trunk-or-treat event in their parking lot. The center is located at 900 Larsen Park Road in Sioux City.

To learn more about the event, follow this link.