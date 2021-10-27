Charlie Schoen is this weeks SportsFource Champion

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Musketeers forward Charlie Schoen is third in the USHL in points through the first eight games. His red hot start has certainly helped propel the Muskies to the top of the Western Conference standings in the early going.

"I was just out there trying to focus on the little details and what we focused on all week," says Sioux City forward Charlie Schoen. "I feel like that's what really translated into me scoring some goals and obviously my teammates stepped up too so thats a part of it as well."

With a philosophy so simple you would think that anyone could play hockey the way Musketeers forward Charlie Schoen does. But as the Muskies opponents have found out this season, not many can duplicate the Minnesota native on the ice.

Schoen is currently tied for second in goals scored this season with six goals through eight games. But, his performance on the ice isn't the only thing head coach Luke Strand likes about Schoen.

"The other phase of him is like he cares about his teammates you hear it in his voice you see it in his actions and its consistent," said head coach Luke Strand. "And the more consistent these guys learn to play the results are out there."

Schoen's latest performance was a hat trick against the Des Moines Buccaneers, which propelled the Musketeers to a 4-1 victory. It was also CrossCheck Cancer night so the players jerseys were auctioned off after the game. And with his performance, Schoen's jersey sold for 7,000 dollars, which helped the team raise 40,000 dollars for charity.

"That's an unreal feeling obviously did not expect it to go for that high," said Schoen. "But, I'm grateful for the people that you know stepped up and spent the money for a great cause so it was just a cool feeling."

"It's impressive not only for the organization, the amount of money crosscheck cancer or honor flight or whatever it may be that we continue to raise," said Strand. "But, I think the people involved like there's people donating more for a jersey than they do for a season ticket."

As of right now Schoen is committed to Arizona State University which begs the question, why would a hockey player from Minnesota decide to play the winter ice-required sport in a desert?

"I mean I feel like it would be awesome to go to a Minnesota school or a like a North Dakota with all the history but I feel like being a part of like building something new and starting from the ground up is what really made me fall in love with it."

Sioux City will travel to Lincoln to take on the Stars on Friday. Then, the Muskies will host Lincoln on Saturday.