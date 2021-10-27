Garland defends school board memo amid Republican criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is defending a memo aimed at combating threats against school officials nationwide. Congressional Republicans are insisting he rescind the directive, but he’s signaling that he has no plans to do so despite their criticism. The memo took center stage as Garland appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and said the memo was meant to respond to violence and threats of violence directed against local school board officials. Republicans say Garland went too far in instructing Justice Department divisions to coordinate with local law enforcement.