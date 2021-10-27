Greek minister: Aegean deaths show flaws in EU-Turkey deal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s migration minister says the sinking of a migrant boat in the Aegean Sea that cost the lives of four people shows up the flaws of an EU-Turkey deal to stem unchecked westward migratory flows. Notis Mitarachi said on Wednesday that the victims of the accident off the Greek island of Chios — two children and two adults from Somalia — should never have been allowed to leave the Turkish coast in a smuggling dinghy. Mitarachi argued that the migrants faced no threat in Turkey. He said those facing danger in their own country should “obviously” be entitled to seek asylum, but that doesn’t give them the right to to travel through many countries to fine out that “fits (them) best.”