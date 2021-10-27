Iowa authorities searching for missing 87-year-old

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Dickinson County, Iowa are searching for an 87-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning.

The Dickinson County Sheriff says Allan Duus was last seen near Grace Lutheran Church in Spirit Lake, Iowa at about 10 a.m. Authorities say he was driving a silver 2001 Toyota Tundra with an Iowa license plate reading DM643.

Duus is described as a white male, is 5'6" and weighs 160 pounds. Authorities say he has Alzheimer's.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call (712) 336-2525.