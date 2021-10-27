Jury acquits man, 83, imprisoned 45 years for wife’s death

CLEVELAND (AP) — A jury in Cleveland has acquitted an 83-year-old man who had spent 45 years in prison after being convicted at his first trial of killing his wife. Cleveland.com reports the jury deliberated around 90 minutes Wednesday before delivering its verdict in Isiah Andrews’ second aggravated murder trial. Andrews told reporters afterward that he was relieved and said, “I’ve become free.” Andrews was released from prison last year after a judge reversed his conviction in the 1974 slaying of his wife, Regina. The judge rules prosecutors at his 1975 trial failed to disclose information about another suspect who died in 2011. The Ohio Innocence Project took up Andrews’ case in 2015.