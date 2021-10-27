Law enforcement shares how to be aware of sex offenders when trick-or-treating

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Safety is always a parent's priority when it comes to their children. That is why parents should be aware of what houses they're visiting on Halloween.

Captain Todd Peterson with the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said registered sex offenders aren't supposed to be handing out candy to kids, but they might try anyway.

"That's why it probably be a good idea as a parent to be familiar with the area that you're walking in. Go to the website, pull up the route that you plan on taking your children on, and see if there are any sex offenders on those streets or on those roads," said Captain Peterson.

Peterson said the easiest way to check for sex offenders in the area is to go to www.iowasexoffender.gov and put in a location. It will then show all the registered offenders in a certain radius.

Nebraska's website is www.sor.nebraska.gov and South Dakota's is www.sor.sd.gov.

Captain Peterson said individuals who committed a 'Romeo-Juliet' offense won't be on the registry. That is when the victim was between 14-15 years old and the offender was 18-19 years old.