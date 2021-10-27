Morningside has high expectations under first year head coach Trent Miller

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside men's basketball is picked to win the GPAC again this season and are ranked 12th in the NAIA preseason coaches poll. The Mustangs bring back the entire roster from last years sweet 16 team. The one change is that Trent Miller begins his first season as the Mustangs head coach.

Miller takes over for Jim Sykes who is now the athletic director at Morningside. Miller played basketball at Morningside and has been on the coaching staff since 2014. He takes over a veteran team that went 21-6 last year and made it to the sweet 16 of the national tournament. The Mustangs will be led once again by Trey Brown and Zach Imig who are back for their extra covid years. It couldn't be a better situation for Miller in his first year as a head coach.

"Yeah, you know, that's not a bad deal. Being a first year guy and having two seniors decide they wanna play for another year," said Miller. "Because they certainly didn't have to. Both of those guys had the opportunity, they probably could have graduated, if they really needed to. They're as good of people as they come so they could have started their career path but they chose to give it one more run and we've built a great relationship and I'm thrilled that we got everybody back to go to work."

The Mustangs are used to playing on the national tournament stage, but this years team wants to take another step forward and compete for a national championship.

"We have always come up short. I think it's just gotta be to keep getting better as the year progresses," said senior Zach Imig. "Near the end, we suffer conference tournament losses that we don't want to have. When we get there we gotta keep pushing, we gotta keep going."

"It's just getting over that hump and really is us coming together as a team, pushing each other everyday, making sure that we're never relaxed," said senior Trey Brown. "like, we're always steady, we're always pushing each other, we're always moving forward one inch at a time."

Morningside opens the season at home against Peru State on Monday night.