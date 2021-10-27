National First Responders Day: What it to takes to be a volunteer first responder

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - They are always there when the community needs them and on Oct. 28 we take a day to appreciate them.

They are the first responders. From fire and rescue to your local police department, paramedics, and EMTs, first responders take care of Siouxland communities each and every day.

What some may not know is many first responder jobs are volunteer-based.

The Dakota-Covington Fire District, in Dakota County, Nebraska, has 25 volunteer firefighters and EMTs. One of the firefighters and EMTs, Pat Moore, has been with the fire district for over 40 years.

"It's not all the blazing glory of running into a burning building or running into a terrible accident, although those things happen, sometimes it is just the compassion of being there for the people of the community," said Moore, who is the First Assistant Fire Chief for Dakota-Covington Fire District.

Volunteers go through extensive training in both fighting fires, and EMT work. Moore says his time at the department has been the "experience of a lifetime.

"I enjoy it, and I wouldn't trade it for anything. I got an education that I would have never received as a volunteer and I have met some of the greatest people on the planet, and some of the best friends I have ever had," said Moore.

The Dakota-Covington Fire District will host a homestyle breakfast fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Moore asks for people to come on down, and meet with the volunteers who work hard to keep the community safe.