Nor’easter brings hurricane-force wind, causes power outages

BOSTON (AP) — A nor’easter that battered the U.S. coast with hurricane-force wind gusts has left 425,000 people without power in Massachusetts and forced the closure of bridges, ferries and schools. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported the widespread power outages Wednesday morning. Areas along the coast experienced wind gusts of 80 mph to 90 mph. About 90,000 people lost power in Rhode Island. The National Weather Service in Boston said travel is not recommended early this morning in southeast Massachusetts. The Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges were closed. Ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket was suspended. Dozens of schools canceled classes.