Oct. 27: Nebraska reporting 379 COVID-19 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - The latest data from Nebraska's COVID-19 tracking dashboard shows a little under 3,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this last week.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, Nebraska has had 2,943 more COVID-19 cases from Oct. 20 through Oct. 26, bringing the state's total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 282,287.

Active hospitalizations have gone from 370 to 379 since last week's report. Virus-related deaths have increased by 10 to 2,469.

Currently, 68.47% of Nebraska's eligible population has completed their vaccine series, meaning 1,087,251 people are fully vaccinated.

