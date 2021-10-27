Oct. 27: South Dakota reports active cases at 5,464, total deaths up to 2,231

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - Health officials in South Dakota are reporting a slight decrease in active COVID-19 cases.

The South Dakota Department of Health says active cases went from 5,723 to 5,464 in the last week.

Since Oct. 20, there have been 2,220 probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the state, bringing South Dakota's total to 153,774. Of those cases, 146,079 have recovered.

The number of South Dakotans hospitalized due to the virus is 199. Last Wednesday the total was at 200. Overall, 7,801 people have been hospitalized in South Dakota because of COVID-19.

Twenty-six new virus-related deaths were reported this last week, bringing the state's death toll to 2,231.

South Dakota health officials are reporting 447,756 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot In total, 67.09% of the state's 12 and older population has received at least one dose, while 57.83% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

