Painting of Yale namesake and enslaved child back on display

An early 18th-century painting depicting Yale University’s namesake with an enslaved Black child has been returned to public display at one of the college’s museums. The return this month of the portrait that includes Elihu Yale comes as art experts investigate its origins and campus discussions about the school’s ties to slavery continue. The Yale Center for British Art removed the painting from display in October 2020 to conduct a technical analysis. It continues and includes efforts to identify the boy and the identities of the others. Portraits that included slaves were popular during Elihu Yale’s lifetime.