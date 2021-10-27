Rain for much of our Wednesday with some thunder possible

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Rain will be falling for most of our Wednesday with thunder possible during the morning hours.



The rain could be heavy at times, especially during the afternoon.



Temperatures start off in the low 50s and will not really move much throughout the day.



Winds will at least be calmer than yesterday with a 5 to 15 miles per hour breeze starting out of the southeast and switching to the northwest by the afternoon.



Showers will continue into the night but start to wrap up as we get past midnight.



Thursday morning may start with a lingering shower in far eastern Siouxland but most of the day does look dry.



Totals for most of the area end up in the one to two inch range which could set daily rainfall records.



Thursday sees some clearing through the day with blustery winds returning.



More on the rain over the next 24 hours and how the rest of the week looks on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.