Rain to slowly shift east with wind picking back up on Thursday

SOUX CITY (KTIV) - The day that started with thunderstorms turned into a widespread rain across the region that’s going to continue into tonight.

The area of rain will slowly shift east throughout the nighttime hours with the chance of lingering showers for Thursday morning in eastern Siouxland.

Gradual clearing will then take place during the rest of Thursday and the wind will be strong out of the north as highs get into the mid 50s.

Both Friday and Saturday are setting up to be very nice days with highs in the mid 50s on Friday and upper 50s by Saturday.

We do turn cooler for Halloween on Sunday as highs will hit the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

I'll be taking a deeper look into our 10-day forecast that gets us into the month of November tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.