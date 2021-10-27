Skip to Content

Ransomware gang says it targeted National Rifle Association

3:34 pm National news from the Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A ransomware gang believed to operate out of Russia says it’s hacked the National Rifle Association. The gang calls itself Grief and has published a handful of what appear to be NRA files related to grants that the NRA has awarded. Ransomware gangs often post a victim’s files on the dark web in hopes of spurring them to pay out a ransom.  The NRA did not immediately return a request for comment.  Ransomware attacks have spiked in recent years against all manner of companies and organizations, but rarely are the targets as politically sensitive as the NRA.

Associated Press

