Republican attorneys general criticize Biden vaccine order

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Twenty-one Republican state attorneys general have sent a letter to President Joe Biden criticizing his COVID-19 vaccination mandate for federal contractors. The Wednesday letter is signed by attorneys general from Texas, Mississippi, Alaska and other states. They say the mandate “stands on shaky legal ground,” is confusing to contractors and could worsen supply-chain problems. They wrote that companies could be blacklisted for federal contracts unless they get their workers vaccinated on “an unworkable timeline.” Some legal experts say they think the Biden administration is on strong legal footing with the mandates to protect public safety.