Sweden offers 3rd COVID shot to elderly, health care staff

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden, which has stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic, has announced that it will be offering a third shot to people 65 and older as well as health care and nursing home workers. Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren said Wednesday that 1.5 million Swedes will receive a booster dose six months after the second vaccine shot. Johan Carlson, head of Sweden’s Public Health Agency, said eventually everyone down to age 16 would be offered a third vaccine shot. In neighboring Norway, which has seen new virus infections double in the last week, the health minister says it may be necessary to introduce local and national restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.