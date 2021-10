SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over 2,300 customers are without power in downtown Sioux City.

The Mid-American Outage website shows that shortly after 9 p.m. an outage occurred affecting several customers in the downtown Sioux City

Some KTIV viewers have told us that power is out as far north as 20th and Pierce Streets.

MidAmerican hopes to have power restored by 11:30pm.