Tuesday’s Scores

4:00 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

District A-1=

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-13, 25-14

Papillion-LaVista South def. North Platte, 25-11, 25-11, 25-5

District A-2=

Millard North def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18

Millard West def. Omaha North, 25-5, 25-5, 25-9

District A-3=

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-9, 25-11

Norfolk def. Grand Island, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25

District A-4=

Elkhorn South def. Bellevue East, 25-5, 25-12, 25-14

Millard South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17

District A-5=

Bellevue West def. Omaha Burke, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14

Gretna def. Omaha Northwest, 25-6, 25-9, 25-15

District A-6=

Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-9, 25-14, 25-18

Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-12, 25-12

District A-7=

Fremont def. Kearney, 25-18, 27-25, 25-11

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Central, 25-16, 25-16, 25-3

Class B=

District B-1=

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Platteview, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17

Omaha Mercy def. Ralston, 25-18, 25-10, 25-18

District B-2=

Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 22-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18, 15-8

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bennington, 25-13, 25-12, 25-17

District B-3=

Norris def. Nebraska City, 25-6, 25-14, 25-9

Waverly def. Plattsmouth, 25-10, 25-15, 25-14

District B-4=

Schuyler def. South Sioux City, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-12, 15-11

District B-5=

Seward def. Beatrice, 29-27, 25-20, 25-20

York def. Crete, 25-23, 25-13, 25-15

District B-6=

Adams Central def. Aurora, 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18

Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-12, 25-16

District B-7=

Holdrege def. McCook, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21

District B-8=

Sidney def. Gering, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 13-25, 15-12

Class C1=

Sub-district C1-1=

Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21

Sub-district C1-2=

Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-18, 25-15, 25-9

Sub-district C1-3=

Fairbury def. Falls City, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19

Sub-district C1-4=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm, 25-21, 25-13, 25-23

Sub-district C1-5=

Bishop Neumann def. Wahoo, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19

Sub-district C1-6=

North Bend Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 21-25, 25-12, 27-25, 22-25, 15-9

Sub-district C1-7=

Pierce def. Battle Creek, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21

Sub-district C1-8=

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-10, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18

Sub-district C1-9=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. St. Paul, 24-26, 25-21, 25-11, 25-13

Sub-district C1-10=

Kearney Catholic def. Gothenburg, 16-25, 25-17, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13

Sub-district C1-11=

Ord def. Ainsworth, 22-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-15, 15-11

Sub-district C1-12=

Chase County def. Mitchell, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 20-25, 15-9

Class C2=

Sub-district C2-1=

Yutan def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-21, 25-23, 25-17

Sub-district C2-2=

Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-14, 25-21, 25-15

Sub-district C2-3=

Palmyra def. Centennial, 19-25, 35-33, 25-17, 24-26, 16-14

Sub-district C2-4=

Wisner-Pilger def. Guardian Angels, 17-25, 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 15-9

Sub-district C2-5=

Crofton def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19

Sub-district C2-6=

Sutton def. Superior, 20-25, 15-25, 25-13, 25-23, 15-7

Sub-district C2-7=

Norfolk Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 19-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-13

Sub-district C2-8=

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Centura, 21-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-19

Sub-district C2-9=

Burwell def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14

Sub-district C2-10=

Amherst def. South Loup, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18

Sub-district C2-12=

Bayard def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18

Class D1=

Sub-district D1-1=

Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15

Sub-district D1-2=

Archbishop Bergan def. Mead, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18

Sub-district D1-3=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 25-14, 25-23, 14-25, 25-22

Sub-district D1-4=

Heartland def. Dorchester, 25-16, 25-13, 25-20

Sub-district D1-5=

Nebraska Christian def. Aquinas, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22

Sub-district D1-6=

Howells/Dodge def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 29-27, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24

Sub-district D1-7=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wausa, 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-11, 16-14

Sub-district D1-8=

Creighton def. Plainview, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19

Sub-district D1-9=

Shelton def. Alma, 21-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 17-15

Sub-district D1-10=

Central Valley def. Pleasanton, 21-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20

Sub-district D1-11=

Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23

Sub-district D1-12=

Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-20, 26-24, 25-16

Class D2=

Sub-district D2-1=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Diller-Odell, 25-20, 20-25, 15-25, 25-14, 15-12

Sub-district D2-2=

Exeter/Milligan def. Parkview Christian, 25-16, 25-10, 25-15

Sub-district D2-3=

High Plains Community def. Osceola, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18

Sub-district D2-4=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-14, 25-14

Sub-district D2-5=

Wynot def. Stuart, 25-11, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22

Sub-district D2-6=

Lawrence-Nelson def. Franklin, 17-25, 19-25, 25-17, 26-24, 15-9

Sub-district D2-7=

Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-11, 11-25, 25-17, 25-20

Sub-district D2-8=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20

Sub-district D2-9=

Wauneta-Palisade def. Paxton, 12-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22

Sub-district D2-10=

Arthur County def. Mullen, 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 25-7, 15-9

Sub-district D2-11=

South Platte def. Garden County, 14-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-18, 15-8

Sub-district D2-12=

Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-10, 25-20, 25-22

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

