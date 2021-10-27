Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
District A-1=
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-13, 25-14
Papillion-LaVista South def. North Platte, 25-11, 25-11, 25-5
District A-2=
Millard North def. Lincoln East, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18
Millard West def. Omaha North, 25-5, 25-5, 25-9
District A-3=
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-9, 25-11
Norfolk def. Grand Island, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25
District A-4=
Elkhorn South def. Bellevue East, 25-5, 25-12, 25-14
Millard South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17
District A-5=
Bellevue West def. Omaha Burke, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14
Gretna def. Omaha Northwest, 25-6, 25-9, 25-15
District A-6=
Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-9, 25-14, 25-18
Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-11, 25-12, 25-12
District A-7=
Fremont def. Kearney, 25-18, 27-25, 25-11
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Central, 25-16, 25-16, 25-3
Class B=
District B-1=
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Platteview, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17
Omaha Mercy def. Ralston, 25-18, 25-10, 25-18
District B-2=
Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 22-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18, 15-8
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Bennington, 25-13, 25-12, 25-17
District B-3=
Norris def. Nebraska City, 25-6, 25-14, 25-9
Waverly def. Plattsmouth, 25-10, 25-15, 25-14
District B-4=
Schuyler def. South Sioux City, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-12, 15-11
District B-5=
Seward def. Beatrice, 29-27, 25-20, 25-20
York def. Crete, 25-23, 25-13, 25-15
District B-6=
Adams Central def. Aurora, 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18
Grand Island Northwest def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-12, 25-16
District B-7=
Holdrege def. McCook, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21
District B-8=
Sidney def. Gering, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 13-25, 15-12
Class C1=
Sub-district C1-1=
Omaha Roncalli def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21
Sub-district C1-2=
Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-18, 25-15, 25-9
Sub-district C1-3=
Fairbury def. Falls City, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19
Sub-district C1-4=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm, 25-21, 25-13, 25-23
Sub-district C1-5=
Bishop Neumann def. Wahoo, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19
Sub-district C1-6=
North Bend Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 21-25, 25-12, 27-25, 22-25, 15-9
Sub-district C1-7=
Pierce def. Battle Creek, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21
Sub-district C1-8=
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-10, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18
Sub-district C1-9=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. St. Paul, 24-26, 25-21, 25-11, 25-13
Sub-district C1-10=
Kearney Catholic def. Gothenburg, 16-25, 25-17, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13
Sub-district C1-11=
Ord def. Ainsworth, 22-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-15, 15-11
Sub-district C1-12=
Chase County def. Mitchell, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 20-25, 15-9
Class C2=
Sub-district C2-1=
Yutan def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-21, 25-23, 25-17
Sub-district C2-2=
Oakland-Craig def. Pender, 25-14, 25-21, 25-15
Sub-district C2-3=
Palmyra def. Centennial, 19-25, 35-33, 25-17, 24-26, 16-14
Sub-district C2-4=
Wisner-Pilger def. Guardian Angels, 17-25, 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 15-9
Sub-district C2-5=
Crofton def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19
Sub-district C2-6=
Sutton def. Superior, 20-25, 15-25, 25-13, 25-23, 15-7
Sub-district C2-7=
Norfolk Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 19-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-13
Sub-district C2-8=
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Centura, 21-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-19
Sub-district C2-9=
Burwell def. West Holt, 25-15, 25-14, 25-14
Sub-district C2-10=
Amherst def. South Loup, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18
Sub-district C2-12=
Bayard def. Gordon/Rushville, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18
Class D1=
Sub-district D1-1=
Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15
Sub-district D1-2=
Archbishop Bergan def. Mead, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18
Sub-district D1-3=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 25-14, 25-23, 14-25, 25-22
Sub-district D1-4=
Heartland def. Dorchester, 25-16, 25-13, 25-20
Sub-district D1-5=
Nebraska Christian def. Aquinas, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22
Sub-district D1-6=
Howells/Dodge def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 29-27, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24
Sub-district D1-7=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wausa, 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-11, 16-14
Sub-district D1-8=
Creighton def. Plainview, 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 25-19
Sub-district D1-9=
Shelton def. Alma, 21-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 17-15
Sub-district D1-10=
Central Valley def. Pleasanton, 21-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20
Sub-district D1-11=
Overton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23
Sub-district D1-12=
Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-20, 26-24, 25-16
Class D2=
Sub-district D2-1=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Diller-Odell, 25-20, 20-25, 15-25, 25-14, 15-12
Sub-district D2-2=
Exeter/Milligan def. Parkview Christian, 25-16, 25-10, 25-15
Sub-district D2-3=
High Plains Community def. Osceola, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18
Sub-district D2-4=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-13, 25-14, 25-14
Sub-district D2-5=
Wynot def. Stuart, 25-11, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22
Sub-district D2-6=
Lawrence-Nelson def. Franklin, 17-25, 19-25, 25-17, 26-24, 15-9
Sub-district D2-7=
Anselmo-Merna def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-11, 11-25, 25-17, 25-20
Sub-district D2-8=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20
Sub-district D2-9=
Wauneta-Palisade def. Paxton, 12-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22
Sub-district D2-10=
Arthur County def. Mullen, 25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 25-7, 15-9
Sub-district D2-11=
South Platte def. Garden County, 14-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-18, 15-8
Sub-district D2-12=
Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-10, 25-20, 25-22
