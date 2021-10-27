UAW member hit, killed by a vehicle near John Deere Parts Distribution Center

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed a man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday near the John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.

According to the Milan Police Department, at 6:02 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of the Rock Island Milan Parkway and Deere Drive for a person hit by a car. Police say the initial investigation shows the man, whose name has not been released, was crossing the Rock Island Milan Parkway at Deere Drive.

Brian Rothenberg, director of public relations for UAW International, confirmed that the 56-year-old man is a member of Milan Local 79 and worked at the facility for 15 years.

According to Rothenberg, the man was hit while walking to the picket line.