US expected to issue its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker

DENVER (AP) — The State Department is expected to announce Wednesday that the United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation. That’s a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don’t identify as male or female. The State Department will also offer the option to nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming people next year. That’s according to a U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement.