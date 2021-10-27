Voting rights advocates sue Texas again over GOP-drawn maps

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Voting rights advocates have filed a new lawsuit in federal court over Texas’ newly redrawn congressional district maps. The lawsuit, filed by Texas voters and voting advocacy organization Voto Latino, claims the maps dilute the vote of communities of color. The GOP-drawn map does not create any new districts in which Black or Hispanic voters make up more than 50 percent of eligible voters. Texas was the only state to be awarded two new congressional seats earlier this year following a population growth of 4 million people, nearly half of which are Hispanic.