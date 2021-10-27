Watchdog: 30 recent cases of violence to Afghan journalists

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A media watchdog says it has recorded more than 30 instances of violence and threats of violence against Afghan journalists in the last two months. The group says Wednesday nearly 90% were committed by the Taliban. More than 40% of the cases recorded by The Afghanistan National Journalists Union were physical beatings and another 40% were verbal threats of violence. One journalist was killed. Most of the cases in September and October were documented in provinces across Afghanistan outside the capital Kabul, but 20% of the cases of violence took place in the capital.