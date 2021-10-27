Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

New
9:34 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

District A-1=

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-23, 25-16, 25-15

District A-2=

Millard West def. Millard North, 25-10, 25-19, 25-16

District A-3=

Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12

District A-4=

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-12, 25-15, 27-25

District A-5=

Gretna def. Bellevue West, 3-1

District A-6=

Papillion-LaVista def. Lincoln Pius X, 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21

District A-7=

Omaha Westside def. Fremont, 25-23, 25-22, 25-10

Class B=

District B-1=

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Mercy, 25-14, 25-9, 25-23

District B-2=

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21

District B-3=

Norris def. Waverly, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21

District B-5=

York def. Seward, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20

District B-6=

Grand Island Northwest def. Adams Central, 25-23, 25-9, 25-17

District B-8=

Sidney def. Scottsbluff, 10-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 15-11

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content