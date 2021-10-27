William Jackson Harper’s ‘Love Life’ drives show’s season 2

NEW YORK (AP) — In the second season of HBO Max’s “Love Life,” William Jackson Harper takes over the lead role from Anna Kendrick. Harper plays Marcus Watkins, a man who must pick up the pieces after his marriage falls apart. Harper, who previously starred alongside Kristen Bell and Ted Danson in NBC’s “The Good Place” and was in Amazon’s “The Underground Railroad,” says he’s not usually a fan of rom-coms but was drawn to the complete story arc of a person on “Love Life.” The series’ second season, which is executive produced by Paul Feig, debuts on Thursday.