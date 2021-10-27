Wisconsin reclaims its identity as run-dominant offense

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has moved back into contention for a spot in the Big Ten championship game by regaining its identity as a team that likes to run opponents into submission. Defense hasn’t been a problem for the Badgers this season. No. 1 Georgia is the only Football Bowl Subdivision program allowing fewer yards per game or yards per play. But the Badgers still lost three of their first four games because its offense was producing more turnovers than touchdowns. That offense has surged during a three-game winning streak by returning to Wisconsin’s smash-mouth roots.