A monk, a student, an artist: Tortured by Myanmar military

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found that Myanmar’s military has tortured detainees held across the country in a methodical and systemic way since it took over the government in February. A monk told the AP that security forces beat him with batons and rifles and forced him to hop like a frog. An accountant says he was shocked with electric probes. An artist says he was beaten in the head with a baton until he passed out. The three men are among 28 prisoners the AP interviewed as part of its investigation into the country’s secretive detention system.