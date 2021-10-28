Analysis: Biden faces liberal angst after under-delivering

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden set out to be a president who under-promised and over-delivered. That worked, until it didn’t. The White House is trying to nail down a nearly $3 trillion domestic package that Biden frames as a historic investment in infrastructure and social spending. But the moment is clouded by a sense among many on the left that the pared-back package falls far short of the lofty expectations set by the president himself. Biden is making the case that the record spending and new programs in the latest proposal are no small thing. Some of his liberal allies aren’t convinced.