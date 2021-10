SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A fun event for those who want to do something creative is coming to Sioux City's Crittenton Center.

On Nov. 4, the center will be holding its Design & Dine event. The theme this year is selfie booths, with participants getting a free selfie stick.

Food and a silent auction will also be part of the event. Money raised will go to the Crittenton Center.

You can find more information on the event and how to buy tickets here.