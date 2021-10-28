Brighter skies and mild weather to return for a couple of days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While showers lingered for much of today in far eastern Siouxland, the rest of us finally started drying out.

Any showers in eastern Siouxland should come to an end later tonight although it will stay pretty cloudy to the east with clearer skies to the west with lows in the upper 30s.

While a few clouds could still be around Friday morning, we should break into mostly sunny skies by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s with north wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Saturday is looking like a very mild day with highs getting into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Cooler weather then return on Halloween day with highs on Sunday in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies with the wind picking up a bit late in the day.

The first week of November will be starting rather cool.

