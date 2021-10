SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Firefighters are responding to a reported structure fire at a trailer park in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

The fire was called in around 6 p.m. Thursday night in the 100 block of W. 8th Street at the Estates West Trailer Park. It appears a trailer had caught fire, but it is currently out. Heavy damage can be seen on the structure.

I am currently on the scene of a structure fire in Sergeant Bluff Iowa at the Estates West trailer park. Authorities have blocked off the road leading to the fire. There is visible smoke coming from one of the homes. @ktivnews pic.twitter.com/TU7c6twbw6 — Hailey Barrus (@BarrusKTIV4) October 28, 2021

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.