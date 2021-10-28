Cuomo accused of forcible touching in criminal complaint

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A criminal complaint filed by a police investigator with a court in Albany has accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of committing a misdemeanor sex crime, though there were reports Friday that the document might have been submitted in error. The brief complaint accused Cuomo of putting his hand under a woman’s shirt on Dec. 7, 2020. The document didn’t name the woman but Cuomo had been publicly accused of groping aide Brittany Commisso at the executive mansion in Albany last year. The Albany County district attorney’s office and Albany County Sheriff did not immediately return messages. Cuomo’s lawyer and spokesperson didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.