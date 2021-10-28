Dairy Queen partners with the Children’s Miracle Network to raise funds for the organization

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Thursday, October 28th is Miracle Treat Day, and all the Sioux City Dairy Queen locations have teamed up with the Children's Miracle Network at Unity Point Health- St. Luke's to help raise money for CMN.

Siouxlanders were able to buy a small, medium, or large blizzard at Dairy Queen and the company will donate one dollar for each blizzard sold back to the Children's Miracle Network.

The funds raised throughout the day will help provide medical equipment and supplies to pediatric patients at CMN.

"So anything from life-saving equipment, you can see our miracle twins that were in our NICU for months, and life-saving equipment that they stayed in like incubators and beds, and the Children's Miracle Network provides funding for those. As well as in our clinics, anyone who comes in that is a pediatric patient would receive a book or a stuffed animal or crayons, so anything from life-saving equipment to crayons," said Allison Kjar, Development Coordinator for the Children's Miracle Network at Unity-Point Health St. Lukes.

Leaders with the Children's Miracle Network weren't the only Dairy Queen visitors Thursday.

Alexandria and Victoria Mattison, along with their family, visited the store today.

The "Miracle Twins" were born 10 weeks early, and the Children's Miracle Network helped make their long stay in the hospital easier.

"The girls were born ten weeks early, so they were in the NICU for about a month and a half. All the kids, this helps them for what they are there for to get better and to get to come home," said Brianna Mattison, Alexandria, and Victoria Mattison's mother.

The girls are now 3 years old and enjoyed some sweet treats to celebrate their good health.

CMN raised more than $7,500 last year at the event and has a goal of selling 10,000 blizzards this year.