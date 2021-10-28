Douglas County Election Commissioner Kruse reappointed

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse will stay in office for at least another four years. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that he had reappointed Kruse to another term. Kruse was first named to the post overseeing the county’s elections in 2016. Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties are the only ones in Nebraska where election commissioners are appointed by the governor, because their populations are greater than 100,000. The appointed commissioners are then required to appoint a deputy from the opposite political party.