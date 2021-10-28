Escapee, 64, sentenced after 29 years on the run in Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — A 64-year-old fugitive who surrendered to Australian police because a Sydney lockdown left him jobless and homeless has been sentenced to an additional two months behind bars for escaping from prison almost 30 years ago. Darko Desic has been back in custody since mid-September when he walked into a Sydney police station and confessed to breaking out of a prison in 1992. He pleaded guilty to escaping from lawful custody and was returned to prison to serve the remaining 14 months of a 33-month sentence for growing marijuana. A Sydney magistrate says she had no alternative to imposing a prison sentence for escaping. She accepted that Desic escaped because of fears he would be deported to his homeland during wars in what was then Yugoslavia.