Feds: Hacker illegally streaming games tried to extort MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — A Minnesota man has been charged with trying to extort $150,000 from the MLB as he illegally streamed copyrighted content from major professional sports leagues online. Joshua Streit of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court. Michael J. Driscoll, head of New York’s FBI office, says Streit, who is also known as Josh Brody, hacked into the computer systems of the MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL to stream copyrighted live games. Driscoll says Streit then tried to extort the MLB with threats to expose the vulnerability he used to steal content.