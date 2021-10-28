Greek police say 9 men being held for ransom have been freed

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have rescued nine men being held for ransom in the northern city of Thessaloniki and arrested another three as suspected kidnappers. The victims and suspects are all from Pakistan. Police said Thursday that authorities were first alerted to the case on Monday by two men on the island of Lesbos who reported that their 50-year-old brother had been abducted by kidnappers demanding 2,000 euros for his release. The other eight victims were released in raids on apartments following an investigation into the original case. Thessaloniki is on a migration route for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.