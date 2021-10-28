Iowa GOP introduces bill to allow employees to opt-out of COVID-19 vaccine requirements

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Republican lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday that would allow employees to opt-out of COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

It would also prevent employees from losing benefits if they’re fired for refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The proposed bill came during the special session in Des Moines over redistricting maps.

House Bill 281 says employers that require employees to get vaccinated will have to waive the requirement if the employee, or a legal guardian, requests a waiver.

To get a waiver the employee would have to either submit a statement saying the vaccine would be harmful to their health, or it would conflict with their religious beliefs.

The bill would also make it so employees, who are discharged for refusing to get vaccinated, will not be disqualified for benefits.

The bill would take effect immediately if approved.

Iowa would join Texas, Arkansas and West Virginia by allowing employees to opt-out of vaccine requirements. Texas, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Montana and Utah have banned vaccine mandates. Only Montana has banned vaccine mandates for private employers.