Iowa Legislature approves second redistricting maps

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) — The Iowa Legislature has passed the second redistricting plan after the first one was rejected, ensuring the state continues decades of nonpartisan drawing of congressional and legislative districts.

The plan passed the Senate 48-1 with one senator absent and the House 93-2.

Republicans in the Iowa Senate rejected on a party-line vote the first plan drawn by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency during a one-day session on Oct. 5.

Republican Sen. Roby Smith says the second set of maps weren’t perfect but were improved by creating more compact and more balanced population deviation among congressional and legislative districts.

With these maps passed some sitting Siouxland lawmakers will be moved into the same district.

On the House side, in proposed District 3, Republican Representative Skyler Wheeler, who lives in Orange City, will live in the same district as Republican Representative Tom Jeneary, who lives in Le Mars.

In proposed House District 6, Republican Representative Megan Jones, who lives north of Sioux Rapids, will live in the same district as Republican Representative Gary Worthan, who lives north of Storm Lake.

On the Senate side… in proposed District 6, Republican Senator Jason Schultz, who lives in Schleswig, will live in the same district as Republican Senator Craig Williams, who lives just south of Manning.

The changes to legislative districts will go into effect in the November 2022 general election.