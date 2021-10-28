Is it OK to go trick-or-treating during the pandemic?

NEW YORK (AP) — Whether you decide to go trick-or-treating with your family in the pandemic might depend on your situation and comfort level. The COVID-19 transmission rate in your area is one factor to consider, as well as whether the other people your children will be exposed to are vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities, and to avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces. If you go to an indoors party, the agency says the unvaccinated should wear a mask that fits well, not just a Halloween costume mask. That includes children who aren’t yet eligible for the shots.