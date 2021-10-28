Jury convicts Eagle Grove man in shooting deaths of 2 men

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A Webster County jury has convicted an Eagle Grove man in the 2020 shooting deaths of two men during a celebration of life gathering. The jury on Wednesday found 56-year-old Michael J. Shivers guilty in the June 16, 2020, deaths of 25-year-old Jamael Cox and 47-year-old Tyrone Cunningham, both of Fort Dodge. The Fort Dodge Messenger reports the shooting happened about 4:45 a.m. after people had gathered at a home to celebrate the life of a woman. Prosecutors say the party became tense and that Shivers fired a rifle toward another man, causing others who were armed to begin shooting. Cox and Cunningham were caught in a crossfire and died. Two women were wounded but survived. Shivers will be sentenced Dec. 13.