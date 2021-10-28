Kids of all ages among migrants in caravan across Mexico

ESCUINTLA, Mexico (AP) — A few thousand migrants have resumed their walk north through southern Mexico, and the chatter of stroller wheels on pavement accompanies the slap of feet. Still-sleeping children slumped as the caravan lurched forward Thursday. Others perched on parents’ shoulders. Aid workers travelling with the caravan estimate there could be 1,000 children among the estimated 4,000 people trudging along highways under a punishing sun. The scene is reminiscent of larger migrant caravans in 2018 and 2019 that were also full of families with young children. The caravans offer a less expensive, if slower way to migrate for families without the money to pay smugglers.