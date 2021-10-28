Laos reports seizing huge amount of methamphetamine

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in the Southeast Asian nation of Laos have made one of Asia’s biggest-ever drug busts, seizing more than 55.6 million methamphetamine pills in a single raid. The Vientiane Times newspaper says the drugs were found in sacks in a house in the northern province of Bokeo. It says police searched the house after earlier discovering 10 million tablets hidden in beer crates on a truck on its way to the capital, Vientiane. Information from the truck driver led them to the house, where 65 bags of crystal methamphetamine, also known as ice, were also found. Laos is well known as a transit point for drugs from Myanmar, a major producer of methamphetamine, that go to Thailand, Vietnam and points beyond.