Lincoln man sentenced in roommate’s shooting death

A 20-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for shooting and killing his roommate and friend. Zachariah Serna was sentenced Thursday for manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Gavin Hall on July 4, 2020. Serna initially told police he thought a gun was unloaded when it discharged as he and Hall were tussling over it. But prosecutors argued that evidence indicated Serna and the shotgun were at least 4 feet from Hall when the shot was fired. Serna could be eligible for parole after serving five years.