Long, soaking rain Wednesday into Thursday breaks some records in Siouxland

The rain started falling early on Wednesday and didn't stop until late Wednesday night or even Thursday morning.



Enough rain fell to break daily records for October 27th in Norfolk, Sioux City, Spencer and Yankton with Sioux City beating the previous record by almost an inch.



Here is a look at the rainfall reports we have received from the midweek system:

Bancroft, NE: 2.50"

KTIV: 1.97"

West Point, NE: 1.92"

Sioux City (Morningside): 1.80"

Sioux Gateway Airport: 1.72"

Lake Park, IA: 1.71"

Vermillion, SD: 1.68"

Spencer, IA: 1.63"

Near Beresford, SD: 1.60"

Bloomfield, NE: 1.55"

Little Sioux, IA: 1.54"

Le Mars, IA: 1.52"

Milford, IA: 1.52"

Hartington, NE: 1.51"

Mondamin, IA: 1.51"

Carroll, NE: 1.48"

Mapleton, IA: 1.48"

Germantown, IA: 1.46"

Near Missouri Valley, IA: 1.46"

Orange City, IA: 1.46"

Near Blencoe, IA: 1.45"

Near Elk Point, SD: 1.44"

Near Fonda, IA: 1.44"

Spirit Lake, IA: 1.44"

Concord, NE: 1.42"

Jefferson, SD: 1.42"

Persia, IA: 1.41"

Sioux Center, IA: 1.41"

Norfolk, NE: 1.40"

Near St. Helena, NE: 1.38"

Elk Horn, IA: 1.34"

Pierce, NE: 1.33"

Tekamah, NE: 1.32"

Ruthven, IA: 1.28"

Stanton, NE: 1.26"

Yankton, SD: 1.26"

Near West Bend, IA: 1.25"

Near Arthur, IA: 1.24"

Elgin, NE: 1.24"

Estherville, IA: 1.22"

Battle Creek, NE: 1.21"

Wayne, NE: 1.19"

Kirkman, IA: 1.18"

Near Randolph, NE: 1.16"

Near Crofton, NE: 1.12"

Manson, IA: 1.00"

Near Verdel, NE: 1.00"

Denison, IA: .95"

Near Orchard, NE: .89"

Cherokee, IA: .79"

Niobrara, NE: .72"

O’Neill, NE: .57"

Near Ewing, NE: .51"