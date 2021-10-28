New airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray capital; kids among dead

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An Ethiopian government spokesman says a new airstrike has hit the capital of the country’s Tigray region following several days of such strikes last week, and a Tigray spokesman asserts that six people have been killed, as the year-long war intensifies. The government spokesman tells The Associated Press that Thursday’s airstrike targeted a site in Mekele city used by rival Tigray forces to make and repair weapons. But the Tigray spokesman said it struck a “civilian residence,” also wounding more than 20 people. He says three children are among the dead. International calls for a cease-fire have been in vain.