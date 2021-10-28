Norfolk man wants to bring hockey to town, starts in his own home

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A Norfolk, Nebraska man is trying to bring a sport back to Norfolk and he's starting by bringing it to his garage and backyard.

It's no secret many Midwesternerers love the game of hockey. This Norfolk man wants to bring hockey to his hometown. And if you want to see how much he loves the game, just check out what he's got in his own house.

Steve Geary grew up in Norfolk, and he has a passion for one sport: hockey. He loves it so much, he even built a rink in his garage out of synthetic ice. He also built a rink in his backyard.

"This just came about because of watching these youtube videos and these young guys flying around with the puck and I thought 'man, this looks a lot of fun.' So, I ordered all this synthetic ice and the rink out back and went over to Sioux City and played in the men's drop-in league, and next thing you know I need to get hockey going in this town," said Geary.

Yes, you heard that right, Geary wants to bring hockey to Norfolk. He says Norfolk had a rink in the 1980s, and he'd like to get some people involved in bringing one back to town.

"Hockey's just not really been an option in Norfolk for a lot of years. The city doesn't do anything, the weather is too warm so they can't flood anything. So there's just nothing, absolutely nothing," added Geary.

Geary used to be on a men's league team, who played in Sioux City 25 years ago. That team was called the Norfolk Aces. He says since some surrounding areas have ice rinks, Norfolk definitely should have one.

"It's time to do it. Yankton, South Dakota has got one with 10,000 less people population. Fremont has got one, same size town we are. So there's no reason why Norfolk couldn't do it," added Geary.

Geary also says if they get a rink and a league he could see himself coaching.

And here's a side note. The state of Nebraska has 3 notable teams: The Omaha Lancers, Lincoln Stars, and even the Division 1 University of Nebraska Omaha, who are currently ranked in the top 10 in multiple college hockey polls.